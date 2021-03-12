Patient dies following incident in King's Lynn town centre

Ambulance service chiefs have confirmed the death of a patient following an incident which saw part of Lynn's town centre cordoned off this morning.

Officials say emergency crews were alerted to an incident, which police earlier described as medical, in Broad Street shortly before 7.30am today.

Part of the Vancouver Quarter shopping precinct and the bus station were sealed off as a result.

The Magpas Helicopter landed in The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt. (45085676)

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said a short time ago: "We sent two ambulances, a rapid response car and an air ambulance to the scene.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the patient died at the scene.”