A former Queen Elizabeth patient has given back to the Lynn hospital as a mark of his gratitude.

Gerry Ryan, 64, was diagnosed in 2021 with stage four emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and has handed over three nebuliser units to the QEH.

The Emneth man has been raising money from his Diamond Motown shows at March United Services Club in aid of Asthma and Lung UK, but also wanted to give something to the Norfolk Community Health and Care, Respiration and Oxygen Team West at the QEH.

Fundraiser Gerry Ryan (centre) with members of the Norfolk Community Health and Care, Respiration and Oxygen Team West, from left: Kirsty Keal, Jess Hodson, Michelle Jackson and Sue Johnson

He said they have been helping him either at the hospital or going out to his house.

“Since I have had this illness the the team have been fantastic and the hospital has been fantastic too. I wanted to give something back to them.”

Out of some of the money that Gerry has raised, he asked the team if they wanted money or if he could buy them something.

They needed compressors and nebuliser so he brought three nebuliser units,.

Gerry handed over the equipment to Respiration and Oxygen Team West staff Kirsty Keal, Jess Hodson, Gerry Ryan, Michelle Jackson and Sue Johnson.

The team were thrilled with the generous equipment that Gerry handed over.

It will be used for short-term loan, if someone is having a flare up with their chest for instance, meaning patients don’t have to be admitted to hospital.

Gerry intends to continue his fundraising for Asthma and Lung UK and the hospital.