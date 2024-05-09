A group of NHS cataract clinicians are encouraging patients to visit while waiting lists for surgery are low.

The team at Vida Healthcare in Lynn’s Gayton Road Health Centre offer cataract surgery within ten weeks of referral, which is up to eight weeks earlier than the average.

Running for 26 years, the team say that some people do not even realise the clinic exists, and get it confused for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital since they are on the same road.

Beverley Fenn (Lead Theatre Nurse), Dorothy Dempsey (HCA), Sivanandy Nagendran (Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon), Joy Bessey (HCA) and Anne Davis (Nurse)

Cataracts are the gradual cloudiness of an eye’s lens, which can make your vision blurry or misty.

These typically begin to build up in everyone's eyes from the age of 40 and over time they can get worse and affect how well we see.

On its website, the clinic says you may need cataract surgery if your ability to drive, read or engage in daily activities is hindered.

“Because we are a smaller practice, it makes it more personable,” said contract lead Poppy Foley.

“We always call patients the day before their procedure so that, if they have any worries or concerns, we can run through those with them.”

Optometrist Kevin Hardbattle is always on hand for 72 hours after each surgery, including weekends, to help if needed.

The practice is inside the Gayton Road Health Centre. Picture: Google Maps

“Even weeks down the line, if someone is struggling, we are happy to bring them in, review them and give the reassurance they need,” Poppy added.

As well as NHS procedures, the practice offers private health care as well.

For more information, call 01553 600983 or send an email to nwicb.vida-secretaries@nhs.net