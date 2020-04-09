Patients who tested positive for coronavirus are discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital

More than 20 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have been discharged from Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

In a statement released yesterday evening, the hospital said 29 patients have recovered sufficiently from the virus.

"We’d like to thank teams across every part of the Trust for their hard work, compassion and dedication as we respond to the challenge of Covid-19 together," the statement added.

Earlier on, the hospital had announced six more patients had died due to coronavirus, five men and a woman aged between 59 and 81.

This brings the overall number of deaths to 24 at the Gayton Road site.