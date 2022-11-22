A church has recently celebrated its annual Patronal Festival Mass, with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in attendance.

All Saints Church in Lynn held the yearly celebration on Saturday, November 5.

It is the custom of churches to celebrate the feast day of their patron saint each year.

Attendees of the Patronal Festival on Saturday, November 5 (60825671)

The church was joined by West Norfolk's Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge and her deputy Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, who proceeded from the Town Hall accompanied by the sword and mace-bearers.

The preacher at the event was Canon Andrew Greany, Chaplain to the Guild of All Souls, Walsingham.

The ancient parish church of South Lynn is under the patronage of All Saints, both known and unknown.

Church Rector and Mayor chaplain Father Adrian Ling said: "The church was glad to welcome back friends of All Saints’ from around the country and all enjoyed the reception afterwards.

"We are glad to see the Mayor and friends of All Saints church at the service."