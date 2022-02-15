Paving plan submitted for King's Lynn railway station

Rail bosses have submitted plans for new paving slabs on the main platforms of Lynn's station.

Listed building consent is being sought for work at the Blackfriars Road site, where "blister" type paving slabs are planned along the two platforms where passenger services arrive and depart from.

The application has been submitted by Network Rail, which says the paving near the edges of the platforms is "acceptable and necessary" in a statement submitted to West Norfolk Council.

King's Lynn Railway Station.. (43520984)

The paper added: "Although it will create a visible contrast, it is not considered to be excessive. It is also consistent with all other stations on the network where it has been provided.

"The proposal is a small but important facility for mobility impaired passengers when set against the context of the whole station complex, which does no harm to the historic fabric of the listed station.

"There are no other material considerations which should preclude consent from being granted for the proposal."

King's Lynn Station.. (53292911)

The report also pointed out that the works had already been agreed with the council under the terms of a permitted development order.

Borough council officials have indicated they expect to reach a decision on the application next month.