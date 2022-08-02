Two famous faces from popular children's TV show Paw Patrol paid a visit to Lynn's town centre at the weekend.

The event, organised by the Vancouver Quarter, was supported by a free family day at The Place, Discover King’s Lynn’s pop-up space opposite Wilko.

Skye and Marshall had thousands of visitors who wanted hugs, high fives and photos on Saturday.

Pose with Paw Patrol! Children overjoyed with visit from doggy stars

Families enjoyed enjoyed colouring, tutor information, sweets and also free face-painting from Leah’s Little Faces provided by the Vancouver Quarter.

Staff from the Entertainer toy shop also appeared to entertain queues waiting to meet the pawsome pair.

But they're not the only dog duo to make a visit to town, as the main character from children's TV show Bluey and his sister Bingo are set to visit on Saturday, August 27.

Children enjoyed meeting Paw Patrol star Skye in Lynn's Vancouver Quarter

Pose with Paw Patrol! Children overjoyed with visit from doggy stars

Vancouver Quarter centre manager Alistair Cox said: “We are delighted to be bringing such popular kids TV characters to the Vancouver Quarter this summer.

"It’s a great chance for families to have a free day out and make some great memories in the heart of the town centre."

Marshall and Skye paid a visit to Lynn's Vancouver Quarter to surprise fans

Did your little one enjoy Skye and Marshall's visit? Let us know by emailing newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk.