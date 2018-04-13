Paws for Thought, April 13, 2018

This week’s pet in need of a home is Bella.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Sweet little Bella is a nine-month-old lurcher puppy who has recently come to us due to a change in her owners’ circumstances. She is finding kennel life quite bewildering and we are doing all we can to help her gain confidence. We think Bella has not spent much time outside of her previous home and so we are taking things very gradually with her, starting with short walks around the centre. Once she has become familiar with her new surroundings we will start venturing further afield. We will also introduce her to walking on a harness soon so she feels more secure when she goes out. Bella is very neat and tidy in her kennel, and exceptionally clean. She will need a home where she can take her time relaxing into her new surroundings but will soon blossom into a fabulous companion and be an absolute delight for her new family. She will want a couple of good walks each day, plus a nice garden for some off lead fun and training sessions. Obviously, she will need to gradually build up to this routine over time, but with love and patience, it shouldn’t be long before she comes out of her shell.”

If you are interested in rehoming Bella, or any of the other animals in the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for more details.

Picture: RSPCA