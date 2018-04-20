Paws for Thought, April 20, 2018

This week’s animal in need of a new home is Dougie.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Lovely Dougie is a male, white and black, adult cat who has spent most of his time living outdoors, though you would not guess from his personality.

“Dougie absolutely loves to be fussed, he will even roll over and let you tickle his belly, he is such a softy. He is happy snoozing away in his bed if he has no visitors but is straight up for a head rub when you walk in.

“Dougie is litter trained, microchipped, neutered and had his first vaccination. All he needs now is a nice warm home to call his own.”

If you are interested in rehoming Dougie, or any of the other animals in the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for more details.