Paws for Thought: February 16, 2018

This week’s pets in need of a new home are Maxi and Lola.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “We have two stunning new lop eared rabbits just arrived at the Eau Brink rehoming centre, Maxi, a brown male, and Lola, a grey female.

“They are approximately five to six-years-old and we are looking for a forever home where they can remain together.

“These bonded bunnies are so much fun.

“They are so inquisitive and always want to investigate anything new and will make an excellent addition to any family home.”

Anyone who is interested in rehoming Maxi and Lola, or any of the other animals at the centre, should visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for more details.

The centre is open Monday to Saturday from 11am to 3pm, and people are encouraged to drop in to meet their new family members and learn about how to take proper care of their pets.

Picture: SUBMITTED.