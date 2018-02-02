Paws for Thought: February 2, 2018

This week’s pets in need of a new home are Oscar and Milo.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “These two lovely boys are a bonded pair and we are looking to rehome them together.

“Oscar is a six-year-old Bichon Frise Chihuahua cross, and Milo is a three-year-old Bichon Frise.

“The boys have distinct personalities. Oscar is a little bit more cautious and reserved until he gets to know you, while Milo is full of confidence and is your best friend from the moment he meets you.

“Milo is also a bit of a lap dog and really enjoys his cuddles. They are both very good with visiting children and are used to having human company throughout the day.

“They enjoy their walks and will look forward to two outings a day, plus a nice garden for playing. If you are looking for the perfect ready-made little family, look no further.”

Anyone who is interested in adopting Oscar and Milo, or any of the other animals at the centre, should visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for further details.