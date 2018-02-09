Paws for Thought: February 9, 2018

Have your say

This week’s pet in need of a new home is Evan.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Evan is a gorgeous tabby and white adult, male cat with a lovely big face.

“He is friendly and affectionate and will make an excellent addition to a family home.

“Evan has spent a short time living happily with a dog, so could easily do so again.

“He will be neutered prior to rehoming. He is litter trained, microchipped and has had his first vaccination.”

Anyone who is interested in rehoming Evan, or any of the other animals at the centre, should visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for more details.