Paws for Thought: Friday, August 24

This week’s featured pet in need of a home is Rupert.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Poor Rupert was so badly neglected, he almost didn’t make it. He has had such a miserable start to his life but it really doesn’t get him down, Rupert is still an extremely loving, affectionate and playful puppy.

“He has such a childlike, innocent little face and is still a little wobbly on his feet. Rupert is a tad on the thin side but we are working on building him up, he’s doing so well.”

If you are interested in adopting Rupert, or any of the other other animals in the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk.