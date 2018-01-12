Paws for Thought, January 12, 2018

This week’s pet in need of a new home is Nook.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Nook is a six-year-old Husky. He is such a lovely boy and so friendly.

“Nook has recently joined us from a home and he is coping with his new situation very well.

“Nook walks very nicely on his harness and doesn’t pull, and he doesn’t take much notice of the dogs he meets out and about.

“He has lived with other dogs in the past and could do so again depending upon the personality of the other dog of course.

“He has also lived with cats, although he was trained that these were ‘his’ cats and so he could potentially successfully live with cats again.

“Nook needs an active home with plenty of company throughout the day and a nice secure garden for fun and games off the lead. Husky experience would be an advantage, but not essential.”

If you are interested in rehoming Nook, or any of the other animals at the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for more details.