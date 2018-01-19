Paws for Thought: January 19, 2018

This week’s pet in need of a new home is Melvin.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say Melvin underwent an operation before Christmas and is currently in a foster home, but that arrangement is due to end soon and they hope to find a new one before he has to come back to them.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say Melvin underwent an operation before Christmas and is currently in a foster home, but that arrangement is due to end soon and they hope to find a new one before he has to come back to them.

They say: “Melvin is a stunning boy with a personality to match. He loves his walks and his favourite thing is hunting out a nice big stick that he can strip the bark from while he trots along. He is brilliant off the lead and will return when called.

“He is good with the other dogs he meets out on a walk and could possibly live happily with another dog, depending on the other dog of course.

“Melvin is a gorgeous, chunky Staffie boy who would benefit from an active home and the opportunity for two good walks every day, preferably where there are good sticks to be had.

“He adores spending time with people and so would really love a home where there is human company for the majority of the day. He loves to be near you, so after his walk he will be happiest snoozing somewhere comfy while you get on with your jobs nearby.

“He will want a reasonably sized secure garden for some fun and games, and to practice his recall before being let loose in the countryside. He has the biggest smile and is just waiting to find his new family and start his new life.”

If you can offer a home to Melvin, or any of the other animals at the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for more details.