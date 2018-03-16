Paws for Thought: March 16, 2018

This week’s animal in need of a new home is Charlie.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Charlie is a very large, tabby and white male cat approximately eight-years-old.

“He has a quiet and sweet nature and this enabled him to settle into cattery life as soon as he arrived.

“When there is not much going on Charlie will happily snooze the day away but as soon as you walk in he wants to be with you and enjoy as much attention as you are happy to give. “Charlie has come from a loving, quiet home and we would like to find that kind of forever home for him again.

“Charlie is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. He is an all-round super star and will make someone very happy indeed.”

If you are interested in offering a home to Charlie, or any of the other animals at the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk, email receptionrspcanorfolkwest@gmail.com or phone 01553 618889 for more details.

The centre is open Monday to Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

Picture: RSPCA