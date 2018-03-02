Paws for Thought: March 2, 2018

This week’s pet in need of a new home is Sebastian.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Sebastian is a handsome two-year-old jet-black Standard Poodle.

“He has recently joined us along with Dolly and Ellie, two other Standard Poodles. All of the poodles are available for adoption and can be rehomed individually.

“Sebastian has a fun, playful personality and he is quite a cheeky chap. Standard poodles are intelligent dogs who love learning new skills.

“Sebastian will enjoy building upon his basic training and is a quick learner. Anyone adopting Sebastian will be gaining a fantastic addition to the family and a loyal companion for years to come.”

Anyone interested in adopting Sebastian, or any of the other animals at the centre, should visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for more details.