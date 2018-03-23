Paws for Thought: March 23, 2018

This week’s animal in need of a new home is Boomer.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Beautiful Boomer is a fabulous brindle Staffie girl, approximately eight-years-old.

“She is very quiet and shy in her kennel, but comes alive when out on a walk.

“Boomer is a lovely chunky girl with a fabulous smile and walks really well on the lead.

“She would prefer a home where she would have human company throughout the day, as she seems to like knowing that someone is close by.

“She will want a couple of walks a day, a nice secure garden for pottering about in, and a loving lap to snuggle up on.”

If you are interested in offering a home to Boomer, or any of the other animals at the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk, email receptionrspcanorfolkwest@gmail.com or phone 01553 618889 for more details.

The centre is open Monday to Saturday from 11am to 3pm.