Paws for Thought, March 30, 2018

This week’s pet in need of a new home is Herbie.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Herbie is a fantastic young Collie cross puppy who is looking for a loving and active home to settle in.

“He is only five months old and so will need lots of company throughout the day, but who wouldn’t want to spend all day cuddling him? Herbie is a very affectionate boy with a very cheeky personality.

“He is a clever dog who loves to play and this makes learning new skills fun.”

If you are interested in offering Herbie a home, or finding out about all of the animals available for adoption, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or call 01553 618889.