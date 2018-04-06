Paws for Thought: March 6, 2018

This week’s pet in need of a new home is Polly.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Are you looking for a stable or farm cat? Then look no further than our pretty Polly.

“Polly is a semi feral, adult cat who has previously been living as an outdoor cat but with supplemented feeding.

“She was friendly with her previous owner but sadly is struggling with life confined to a pen in the cattery. Polly would love to be back outside where she belongs as soon as possible.

“Polly has been spayed and microchipped. All she needs now is a home where she can earn her keep in exchange for shelter and a meal.”

If you are interested in rehoming Polly, or any of the other animals in the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or call 01553 618889.