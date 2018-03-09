Paws for Thought: March 9, 2018

This week’s animal in need of a new home is Kevin.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Kevin is a cheeky little mixed terrier puppy aged six to seven months old.

“He is looking for a loving home where he will have plenty of one-to-one attention throughout the day.

“Kevin is a lively boy who is hugely affectionate and loves his cuddles and playtime. Like all puppies he will need a structured routine, time for training, and time for plenty of fun activities.”

If you are interested in offering a home to Kevin, or any of the other animals at the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for more details.