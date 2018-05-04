Paws for Thought: May 4, 2018

This week’s pets in need of a new home are Ben and Bella.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Ben, true to his collie roots, is an intelligent dog. He is bold and playful, he likes to be in front and to be the leader, but he also has his vulnerable side and needs best friend Bella for reassurance and company. Ben is an excellent and strong swimmer, he really enjoys the water. He has lived with children from 5 to 13 years and is fine with them.

“Ben travels well and enjoys being groomed. He is used to walking either with a harness or Halti and is good off lead too. Ben is a real gem, both he and Bella are with us for rehoming due to a change in family circumstances.

“Bella is very loving and laid back. She is best friends with handsome boy Ben. Bella also enjoys the water and is very good at fetching and carrying. She too is used to a harness or Halti and is a pleasure to walk. Both dogs have been part of a close and loving family, their reason for rehoming is very genuine. We are obviously looking to home these two beautiful dogs together, they would be devastated if they were to be parted.”

If you are interested in rehoming Ben and Bella, or any other animal at the centre, phone 01553 61889 or visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk. Picture: RSPCA