Paws for Thought, September 7, 2018

Betsy (3983159)

This week’s animal in need of a new home is Betsy.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Betsy came from a loving home but sadly her owners could no longer give Betsy the life she needs.

"Like most Staffies, Betsy thinks she’s smaller than she actually is and tries to curl up in your lap, we don’t mind though as she’s fun to cuddle. This girl is just too cute! Betsy is a good all rounder, she has lived with children who she adored.

"She gets on well with most dogs too. Betsy really enjoys her walks and is going to want at least two a day to fulfil her needs.”

If you are interested in adopting Betsy, or any of the other animals in the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for more details. Picture: RSPCA