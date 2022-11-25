Women are being put in “dangerous situations” when giving birth due to major shortcomings in the midwifery sector.

That is according to the national March with Midwives campaign - and protestors took to Lynn’s High Street last weekend to echo the worrying message.

There are serious concerns over both the conditions staff need to work in - with many reporting dehydration and a lack of food breaks - and the impact this is having on mothers themselves.

Protestors took to Lynn's High Street last weekend

Paula Cleary, a doula who provides emotional support for Norfolk women throughout their pregnancies, helped to spark the UK-wide movement into action by organising a protest in March, Cambridgeshire last year.

She believes patients are being put in “dangerous scenarios” by a workforce succumbing to a lack of support and funding.

“You start to see a pattern. You realise this isn’t just a local problem, this is something that is huge,” she said.

Cllr Jo Rust attended the protest

“There just are not enough midwives to cover the population as it is now, and provide a safe service right now in 2022.

“The reason we’re all marching is because we’re really concerned about what the situation is going to be like in five years time, or ten.

“People go into it because they’re caring, they want to help, they want to do good - and then when they get to the cold face of it, the reality of doing that job day-to-day, giving their best every day and it falling really far short from what is a baseline in safety, is traumatising for them.”

Lynn protestors gathered outside the Boots store on High Street, holding placards highlighting the issues midwives and mothers are facing.

Supporting the March with Midwives campaign

These are compounded by the fact that staff numbers are falling - between April 2021 and April 2022, England reportedly lost around 600 midwives.

Ms Cleary said this is having a negative impact on mothers.

She added: “Almost a third of all mothers are coming out of their birth experience with trauma and PTSD. We can’t pretend that the system isn’t broken and that everything’s hunky-dory when a third of all people are coming out so traumatised.

There are major concerns surrounding the midwife sector

“I know mums who couldn’t come to the march because it was just too triggering for them

“Perhaps they felt that they were coming out to support the very people who’d caused them their birth trauma.”

Independent borough councillor Jo Rust attended the protest in Lynn last Sunday, which was one of 36 being held across the country.

She has urged the Government to find a solution to the problem, describing it as “dire” - and she cited statistics which suggest there has been a recent 24% increase in maternity deaths.

“In 2022, I think that’s a real concern that so many women are dying giving birth,” Cllr Rust said.

“I think it’s really scary, because what we’ve seen since 2010 is women and children paying the price for Tory cuts and austerity.

“They’re paying with their lives.

“To take to the streets on a Sunday, when it was really really cold, shows how determined they (the protestors) are to raise awareness and try to bring about a difference.”

Ms Cleary has now urged hospitals, and the NHS as a whole, to start holding themselves to account and accept there is a problem.

She said: “Every hospital has to put on a good face. They don’t want to scare local women. They have show everything is safe, everything is fine.

“But actually, if we just keep saying that, we’re keeping a status quo that isn’t safe. Somebody has to be brave enough and say ‘actually, this is not okay, this is not a sustainable way for midwives to work’.

“It’s not okay that women are booking in for a home birth, and then being told when they’re in the middle of labour that there’s no-one to come out to them.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We value the hard work of midwives and are committed to supporting them, including by investing £127 million to NHS maternity services to boost the workforce

and improve neonatal care.

“This is on top of £95 million invested into establishing 1,200 new midwife roles and 100 consultant obstetricians, ensuring we have the staff in place to deliver high-quality, safe care, with £26.5m targeted at improving multi-disciplinary training.

“We gave over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year, on top of a 3% pay increase last year, increasing pay by £1,000 on average despite a public sector pay freeze.”

The Lynn News approached the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to ask about staff views on the midwifery crisis and the ways in which they were working to improve the situation.

However, we received no response in time for our press deadline.