PCC money helps project to help victims of domestic abuse in West Norfolk

Money to turn around the lives of victims of domestic abuse has been hailed a success by Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

“Everyone has the right to live without fear” are the words used by the Pandora Project which gives advice and information on such abuse to those living in the West Norfolk and Swaffham areas.

The charity – which has offered a lifeline to numerous women who have experienced, or are still experiencing, domestic abuse – has received nearly £180,000 from the office of PCC Lorne Green.

The funding, not only pays for crucial advocacy, advice, support and information for adult victims but also funds vital work with children and young people.

Tracy Mahoney, who founded the charity in 2013, said: “We have a team of extremely dedicated volunteers doing lots of great work, including a children and young people advocacy support worker who has a four month waiting list.

“We are so busy but it just shows that there is such a need for our services in this area.”

Pandora runs Escape the TRAP (Teenage Relationship Abuse Programme) which has been delivered to students at three high schools in the local area.

“We have had some really positive responses back form the work we are doing in local schools,” added Tracy.

“I truly believe that the only way to tackle domestic abuse is early education, as it can help to prevent perpetrators and victims of the future.

“Our team are very passionate about our work, it really feels like we are making a difference to people in crisis.

“We are really grateful for the funding we have received from the Police and Crime Commissioner to allow us to continue this vital work.”

Thanks to the PCC grant, between April 2016 and March 2017, Pandora:

- Delivered the Freedom Programme - which helps victims understand the abuse suffered and learn what to expect from a healthy relationship – to 48 clients.

- Supported around adult 100 clients on a one-to-one basis.

- Supported around 100 child clients.

PCC Lorne Green, said: “The work carried out by Pandora in the west of our county should not be underestimated.

“Tracy and her dedicated and loyal team of workers have helped so many women who may have felt in the depths of despair, to see there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Crucially Pandora has also supported numerous children and young people who have either been direct victims of domestic abuse or witnessed it at home, behind closed doors and for this they must be commended.

“As Norfolk’s PCC I have pledged that I will do everything within my means to prevent such abuse and ensure that help and support is available to those who need it.”