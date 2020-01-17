Peace rally in King's Lynn to be held next week to ‘celebrate our community’

A peace rally is being organised in Lynn in response to reports of an increase in hateful discourse in the town.

Members of the HEART King’s Lynn community will host a two-hour celebration in Lynn on Saturday, January 25 from 12pm.

It will also see the launch of the separate KLOVE – another anti-hate group which has been created for Lynn and the surrounding area to help celebrate diversity.

The Tuesday Market Place - where the peace rally will be held.

A spokeswoman for HEART King’s Lynn, which has around 20 members, said the group was set up “in response to the rise in the number of racist and fascist incidents and graffiti”.

The group are also “showing that there is another way and that their community is rich, diverse and deserves celebrating”, she added.

The rally is taking place on the Tuesday Market Place, with other members of the group taking to the town centre to encourage people to decorate a postcard with a message or image of love for their town.

These messages will then be displayed locally in the hope of developing and expanding the idea to formulate a longer-lasting piece of urban art.

Amanda Colville, community art organiser for the group, said: “We all wanted to create a happening that celebrated the richness and diversity of our wonderful community.

“The messages of hate that some people have experienced are not the majority and we decided we’d provide the people of North West Norfolk the opportunity to send out a message of love and unity.

“We hope that this celebration will be a springboard for a cultural art event that will last longer than the negativity.”

The group, and the rally, say they are non-political with no affiliations to any current group, but have “links to many”.

One member, borough councillor Jo Rust, who represents the Springwood ward, is organising the rally.

She has recently experienced the sort of hateful incident that HEART King’s Lynn are rallying against.

The day after the recent general election, December 13, Mrs Rust, a Labour candidate for the North West Norfolk seat, reported that her property had been vandalised with graffiti, which appeared to say ‘JDL’ – thought to be a reference to the Jewish Defence League – with a star of David.

She said swastikas have also been spray-painted, and she believes this type of incident has increased since the election.

Mrs Rust said the racist and fascist graffiti have been reported to the relevant authorities.

A spokesman for KLOVE said they are aiming to have a lasting presence in the area, and they hope this will include hosting future events to bring people together.