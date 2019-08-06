The father of a Lynn toddler who has severe brain damage and epilepsy will be taking on a Three Peaks challenge to raise money for her ongoing development.

Violet Royal, who is 21-months-old, had to be resuscitated at birth in November 2017 at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

She has since been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, which affects all four of her limbs so she is unable to walk, crawl or use her hands.

Gavin and Violet Royal

Her father Gavin said she also has epilepsy and can have as many as 200 spasms a day.

Mr Royal said last week’s Friday Lynn News coverage of Louie Muncaster, who was left severely disabled due to malpractice at the QEH, brought back “many difficult memories” for his family.

“Sadly the damage to Violet’s brain is severe. She cannot use her hands to play or feed herself and needs constant care,” Mr Royal said.

Violet Royal

Along with nine friends, he will be taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in September.

This requires walking a 24-mile route with a 1,585 metre ascent inside the space of 12-hours.

Mr Royal said money raised through the challenge will cover specialist equipment to help with everyday tasks.

“The family home in Lynn needs to be extended and adapted so Violet can have a bedroom and washroom downstairs, along with alterations to the layout for wheelchair access.”

Violet has two specialist seats costing £800 so she can sit up and enjoy baths, as well as an adapted pushchair which cost £500.

Specialist equipment for Violet Royal

She has recently been put on a Ketogenic diet for up to two-years to control her seizures and spasms.

The transition to her diet required Violet to be treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for three-days last month.

Mr Royal added: “Violet has an excessive amount of seizure activity, which obviously have an impact on her physically too, meaning she sleeps a lot and amongst other things is also diagnosed with global development delay.

Violet Royal had to be resuscitated at birth at the QEH in November 2017

“She is also awaiting an operation on her tongue and mouth to help her with feeding.”

Violet’s fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/violetroyal.

Bethanie Castledine has already helped raise over £1,000 for Violet by running Lynn’s GEAR 10k in May.