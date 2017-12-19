Pearl of an anniversary gift to King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A couple from West Norfolk have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary by donating £700 to the West Raynham Ward at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Eileen and Ian Wilson’s close friend recently had a stroke and the couple wanted to thank the specialist ward for the help and care they gave him during his recovery.

The couple celebrated their pearl wedding anniversary at West Dereham Village Hall.

Eileen said: “We just wanted to show our support for the unit and thank them for all the work they do.

“Strokes have affected our family and one of our close friends so for us to be able to give something back is very special.”

Milena Krasinka-Chavez, West Raynham ward matron, said: “We’re extremely thankful for the support from Eileen and Ian.

“This money will be extremely useful in enhancing patient care and experience.”

Pictured, from left, Milena Krasinska-Chavez, Eileen Wilson, and Wendy Flett. Photo: SUBMITTED.