Pedal to the metal for King's Lynn Food Bank collection efforts

Around 20 trays of food were collected as motorbike riders gathered in Lynn on Saturday for a 50-mile event.

The Mayor’s Appeal Motorbike run started from West Lynn McDonald’s and finished at the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC).

A total of 72 bikes and 100 riders took part including mayor Geoff Hipperson who completed the route on his quad bike.

Mayor's Appeal Motorbike Ride

Organiser Richard Pike said: “The mayor said he really enjoyed it as it went so smoothly and was well marshalled.

“We ask the riders to bring items of food which we then donated to King’s Lynn Foodbank at KLIC.”

The route took the riders through Downham, Swaffham and close to Wisbech.

Mayor Geoff Hipperson and Richard Pike

Mr Pike thanked the marshalls, Kelly Hill from KLIC for letting the riders finish at the building, the mayor’s office for providing tea afterwards, Julie Price of Nick’s Motorcycle Training and Simon Penfold of AVR Repairs.

The event has taken place for the last 25-years with the latest ride taking about an hour-and-a-half to complete according to Mr Pike.

He added: “It has been going for a while and was initially aimed at local old folk at Christmas, which was collected by the Round Table. It has evolved through the years.”