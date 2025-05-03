A pensioner who suffered a “momentary lapse of concentration” crashed into the back of a stationary car while travelling at 50mph.

Barbara Corda, 67, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.

The court heard that five people were in the car she struck on the A47 at Lynn, including two young children.

Corda was exiting the A47 in Lynn towards the Hardwick Roundabout when she crashed into the car. Picture: Ian Burt

As a result of the collision, a woman in the car suffered serious injuries, requiring her to have extensive dental work.

The woman also said in a victim impact statement that the collision has brought on more seizures from a pre-existing medical condition.

Prosecutors told the court that the two children in the car did not suffer any injuries.

Corda, of Edith Avenue in Leicester, was exiting the A47, heading towards the Hardwick roundabout, when she ploughed her grey Peugeot into the other vehicle.

When arrested, Corda said she suffered a “momentary lapse of concentration” and did not see that traffic had come to a standstill.

The woman who was injured as a result of the crash said that she now fears going out in a car, and prefers to travel on her mobility scooter.

“The stress of this has caused me to have more seizures again. Since this, it’s been worse,” she said.

Mitigating, Andrew Cogan said: “Thirty-eight years of unblemished driving - all of this had come to an end.

“She didn’t spot the jeep and ran into the rear end of it.”

Corda was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was fined £200.

She will also pay a victim surcharge of £80 and court costs of £85.