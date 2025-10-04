A 76-year-old who slapped a police officer in the face claimed she did it to protect her disabled sister.

Jennifer Carter, of Burch Close in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

Prosecutor Jodin Gherra said the incident took place on August 20 when police attended a property in Lynn to arrest the defendant’s sister.

Jennifer Carter slapped a police officer in the face

Carter, who was there at the time, became aggressive when they apprehended her sibling and proceeded to push an officer, hit his body-worn camera and slap him in the face - though he admitted there was “not a lot of force”.

In mitigation, solicitor Kate D’Aloia said that the defendant was under the impression that the police visit was just a welfare check and “did not expect” her sister to be taken away.

She added that Carter suffered injuries to one of her wrists when being handcuffed.

Magistrates told her that “assaults on emergency workers cannot be tolerated”.

The pensioner was visibly stunned after hearing that her fine would have been £120 had she not given an early guilty plea.

Instead, Carter was ordered to pay £80, alongside a victim surcharge of £32, court costs of £85 and compensation of £50 to the officer.

