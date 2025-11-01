A pensioner accused of downloading indecent images of children and animals will face trial.

David Sherwood, 67, of Westmark in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he denied four offences.

Sherwood is accused of making ten Category A, four Category B and two Category C indecent videos of children.

Sherwood denied the offences at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

These offences are alleged to have taken place on October 10, 2023 at Thursford.

Sherwood is also accused of possessing eight pornographic images showing a person performing sexual intercourse with a dead fish and a horse.

He is due to face trial at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on May 26 next year and has been released on unconditional bail.