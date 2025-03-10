A 65-year-old has been disqualified from driving for more than a year after taking drugs and getting behind the wheel.

Mark Sears, 65, of Windmill Court in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to drug-driving, possession of a Class B drug and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that on August 28 last year, a police officer was on patrol when they stopped an Audi which Sears was driving on through Lynn.

Mark Sears appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Picture: iStock

The officer noticed an open can of larger and could smell liquor on his breath.

A search of the vehicle revealed 0.4g of cannabi, and a drugs wipe came back positive – although he was below the limit for alcohol.

Tests revealed he had 3mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - a cannabis derivative - in his system. The legal limit to drive is 2mcg.

On February 6, Sears was stopped again - and again, an open bottle of cider was seen in his vehicle.

Sears was arrested and taken to the police station, where he failed to provide a specimen for analysis.

Sears was asked if there was any reason why he could not, but he answered “no”.

The defendant had 23 previous convictions for 37 offences, with the most recent being in 2019.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said Sears takes drugs because he suffers from depression and anxiety, heart problems and stomach issues - as well as a damaged vertebrae in his spine.

His heart works at 25% capacity, Mr Sorrell said. This means he suffers with breathing problems - although he did not mention this when failing to complete a breath test.

He also said that Sears mixes his drugs with prescribed ones.

Mr Sorrell said: “This is a man of 65 years of age and not in good health.”

He added that Sears previously had a career in engineering before giving it up due to his health.

Magistrates disqualified Sears from driving for 16 months, and he was fined £120.

He will also pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs, while the drugs will be forfeited and destroyed.