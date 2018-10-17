Leading holiday park operator Darwin Escapes is opening a new multi-million pound luxury resort and spa in West Norfolk.

Norfolk Woods holiday park, Pentney (4859173)

Norfolk Woods Resort & Spa in Pentney, is due to open in January 2019.

Fifty full and part-time jobs are being created as a result of the development.

The boutique holiday lodge park next to the A47 will provide self-catering lodges with decking areas and private hot tubs.

Norfolk Woods holiday park, Pentney (4859175)

There will be 80 letting lodges and 38 owners’ lodges available. Prices range from £80,000 to £190,000.

Facilities available to holiday guests and holiday home owners will include a tropically heated swimming pool, a stunning spa, a state-of-the-art gym and a restaurant and café as well as a refurbished on-site local convenience store.

There will also be an exciting daily programme of events and activities, lots for children to do including a nature themed play park and Go Active field and free Wi-Fi. Pets will be welcome.

Norfolk Woods holiday park, Pentney (4859181)

The site was previously known as Pentney Park and was a popular camping and touring caravan park.

Lindsey Esse, managing director of Darwin Escapes, said: ““We are investing millions of pounds in the location to create a destination which offers our guests everything they could wish for on a self-catered lodge holiday.”

“We know what people are looking for in a great British holiday, which is why all our parks offer the highest standards of accommodation, facilities and service.

“Our homes are designed by some of the UK’s leading manufacturers, our beds have the most comfortable mattresses and each lodge is fully equipped with a stylish kitchen. We want our guests to be able to quickly relax and escape from the pressures of daily life.”

Darwin Escapes operates 22 holiday parks throughout the UK offering a variety of holiday styles including secluded boutique lodge retreats, luxury lodge resorts with state-of-the-art leisure facilities and family-oriented traditional holiday parks.

Norfolk Woods holiday park, Pentney (4859171)

Norfolk Woods holiday park, Pentney (4859183)