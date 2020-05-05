O2 investigates as network goes down leaving people unable to get phone calls or text messages
Published: 13:04, 05 May 2020
| Updated: 13:10, 05 May 2020
Mobile phone network O2 has confirmed it is investigating network issues, which have left people in West Norfolk unable to get phone calls or text messages.
In a post on Twitter, O2 said it was "aware of the issue" and "technical teams were investigating".
It added: "We're sorry for any inconvenience."
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorKerry Coupe