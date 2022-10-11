A live music event took place in the Tuesday Market Place to pay tribute to popular Lynn photographer Jon Seymour.

Sunday saw people gather in memory of Jon who died last month to enjoy live music of which he was a regular photographer.

Jon, 50, photographed many of the town’s major musical events over the years including Festival Too and Battle of the Bands.

JonFest featured live performances in memory of photographer Jon Seymor and raised awareness about mental health. Pictured Sharon Seymor, Triston Finnis, Emma Hunt, Luke Page, Karen Barett, Paul Benett, Tia and Poppy Benett.

Matt Oakes, chairman of the 8:56 Foundation, Lynn News' charity of the year, spoke in his weekly column about the importance of World Mental Health Day.

The charity supports men's mental health and organises Men's Time events for men to socialise through sport.

Representatives including Matt were at the Sunday event and organiser Triston Finnis said: “It’s pretty rare to have a line-up of this quality and even more amazing is it’s free.”

“It’s not just any old gig though as it’s a chance for the grass roots music scene to celebrate the life and say goodbye to Jon Seymour.

“We’ll be raising money and more importantly awareness of suicide and mental heath.

The 8:56 Foundation's next Men’s Time event aimed at bringing men together has been announced at the Maltings Q Club who will host an afternoon of snooker and pool for the foundation on Sunday, October 23 at noon.

JonFest featured live performances in memory of photographer Jon Seymor. Pictured Ray Sherring, Richard Watson, Matt Oakes, chairman of the 8:56 Foundation, Alma Sherring, Sharon Seymor

Book a place via www.856foundation.org.uk

Live performances took place at Tuesday Market Place in memory of Jon Seymour

