A team of three have spoken of their excitement after opening a new fruit and vegetable store in town.

Veggie Market opened on Tower Street in Lynn last Saturday, selling a wide range of delicious fresh products.

Adrianna Pelnena, Igorn Zabepins and Alicja Krasna are the trio behind the new business, starting it up as they want to bring “something new to the community”.

They have previously ran a market stall, and have now made the step up to running their full-time premises.

“People love it. We are very amazed with how it is going so far,” Alicja said.

She is largely in charge of organising paperwork, while Adrianna and Igorn focus on the day-to-day running of the business and sales.

Some delicious fruit on offer at the store

Veggie Market is full to the brim with produce, with some stocked in indoor fridges and more on display in baskets outside.

