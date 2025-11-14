Young and old from around the borough marked Remembrance Day in a number of ways.

In Wormegay, a large gathering of villagers came together for a short ceremony, marking the two-minute silence beside the war memorial on the village green.

Crafters in the village had also been creative by designing knitted poppy-themed items to put on display .

A wreath from the Royal British Legion was laid by six-year-old Henry Stratton, who lives in Wormegay. A villager gave a reading to the assembly, and this was followed by light refreshments, served in the Mission Room.

A total of £162.50 was raised in donations for the poppy appeal.

Meanwhile, staff and pupils at St Martha’s Catholic Primary School in Lynn paid their respects to the fallen.

More than 50 pupils who attend uniformed groups, including Brownies and Cubs, wore their uniforms as a mark of respect and led a procession to the playground.

The whole school listened to their head girls as Sara read a speech, and Poppy read a poem.

Head teacher Rachel Edwards and ex-soldier Ellis Etherington, whose late father Mark Etherington had been awarded a CBE for his courageous efforts throughout various postings, also paid their respects by laying a wreath.

The fallen were remembered in an assembly and during lessons throughout the day.

Over in Swaffham, the town council reported an “extraordinary turnout” in people attending its service at its war memorial located close to the market place.

At Downham Grange care home, guests from across the county visited the Clackclose Road premises.

Representatives attended from RAF Marham, Norfolk Police, the RNLI, Anna Chaplaincy, Downham Town Council and The Rawthey Project.

Residents and guests enjoyed music followed by lunch served by Downham Grange head chef Dave Crooke, who served in the Army Catering Corps in the Household Cavalry Knightsbridge, London, seeing active service across the world in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Kosovo, Sierra Leon, Iraq and Afghanistan spanning more than 27 years.

Downham mayor, Cllr Michael Lane, also spoke of his “great admiration and respect for our service men and women past and present”.

Residents’ memories were read out on the day.

The Bridge for Heroes charity, based in Lynn, “proudly” marked Armistice Day with a ceremony at its drop-in centre, bringing together veterans, serving personnel, families, and supporters to honour the fallen and those still serving.

It was attended by West Norfolk mayor Andy Bullen, who joined beneficiaries and guests in observing the Last Post and a two-minute silence at 11am.

The Bridge for Heroes continues to serve as a lifeline for members of the Armed Forces community, including veterans, serving personnel, and their families, offering friendship, support, and a safe space to talk.

Helen Taylor, CEO of The Bridge for Heroes, said: “Today was a truly special and emotional occasion.

“Seeing our community come together to remember and reflect reminds us why The Bridge for Heroes exists- to support, connect, and honour those who have given so much for our country.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who joined us and to the mayor for his support.”

