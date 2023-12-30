Students displayed their musical talents in front of audiences at a high school's first opera.

Young singers and musicians from Springwood High School, in Lynn, took to the stage to perform Birdland, an opera created by Bob Chilcott.

The show tells the tale of Pip the Sparrow’s quest to be accepted into the Dawn Chorus, encountering characters such as the Doc Rock Peacocks, Shamira the Nightingale, and the residents of The Bewilderness.

Performers from Springwood High School were taking part in the school’s first opera, Birdland, by Bob Chilcott. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Chantelle Verdad played the role of Pip and Logan Petterson-Cooper was Doc Rock Peacocks.

Robin Norman, head of music, said: “The performance was a wonderful occasion and all the students really rose to the challenge of an opera, with strong vocal performances and stage presence throughout.

“We gave two performances – one in the afternoon to a large group of primary school children and then a public performance in the evening.

“Through the course of the day, over 300 people saw the opera, and the feedback was wonderful, with everyone thoroughly enjoying the experience.”

The school’s Cantabene Choir supported the performance alongside an accompanying student orchestra.

Music teacher Samantha Ashby conducted the choir and oversaw the project.

“One parent stopped me on the way out to let me know that her daughter had been to the primary school performance in the afternoon, and then gone home and nagged her mum – she had enjoyed it that much that she was nagging to go back to see it again in the evening! Her mum told me she could see why,” added Mr Norman.

“This was a real team game from start to finish, and watching the youngsters grow and rise to the occasion, to put on not one, but two, professional-level performances in one day, was a real achievement – I could not have been more proud of everyone.”

