Looking for something to take the kids to this weekend? Children are invited to take part in an exciting and free workshop in Lynn.

Performing arts company Fen Song has been touring across West Norfolk this month and is hosting its finale show “Pied Pipers” in Lynn’s Cornerstone Baptist Church on Saturday.

Director Cate Waters said: “On Saturday, we are offering free workshops on the use and making of masks, and then in the evening, the children who have attended have the opportunity of taking part in three blocked sequences in the actual performance.”

The Fen Song group performing Pied Pipers

The performing arts group supports children from low-income families, with many living with conditions such as double scoliosis, autism, ADHD and epilepsy.

Cate added: “Our group is only funded through fundraising and the occasional grant, as we work with some of the poorest parents in the area, so it is vital that when we put on a show, there is a good attendance.

“Pied Piper has been specially written for our children with additional needs, by me, the director.

“If we know a child has difficulties with script, we ensure he has fewer words and a lot of support. If a child has mobility problems, we give them a part which allows them to sit frequently.

“We always include British Sign Language in some of the songs as we have three members of our group with hearing impairment.”

The performance starts at 6.30pm with adult tickets costing £8, children are £5 and family tickets which cover two adults and three children are £20.

To buy tickets, email: fensongtheatre@gmail.com or contact Cate on 07943523437.