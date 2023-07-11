A performing arts group which is touring West Norfolk with an original play over the next week is in need of some help from the local community.

The director of FenSong, made up of a mixed group of about 20 people, some who have additional needs, is appealing for help to use a sports facility which has access to showers in the next week or so.

Cate Markwell said the Nordelph-based group, who are putting on performances of the original play Pied Pipers Inc, are also fundraising to pay for hall hire.

FenSong’s performance of 'Joseph!'

FenSong’s first performance of five was held at Downham Preparatory School yesterday evening, before the next one on Saturday.

“We are doing a residential tour at Lynn Baptist Church (Cornerstone) who are graciously allowing us to ‘camp’ on the top floor,” Cate said.

“We shall be using the church as a base, and as well as doing a workshop there on Saturday morning, we shall be visiting the seaside at Old Hunstanton, taking part in a Baptismal service, visiting the Fisherfolk Museum at True's Yard, watching a film and eating together, and doing lots of fun things such as sandcastle competitions, karaoke evening etc.”

While she said Cornerstone has been “wonderful”, there are only hand-wash basin facilities, and the group is in need of a sports facility which would allow them to use showers with some privacy.

“In short, we have a mixed group of about 20 people, some with special needs, who need access to showers for three days, from July 22 to 24,” Cate added.

“FenSong is an entirely free performing arts group which teaches children singing, keyboards, drama, juggling, mask-making and British Sign Language, and tuition is given by qualified teachers and supported by DBS'd adults.

“As we do not charge the children, and some of our members belong to families where they have to watch every penny, we are seeking to ensure that the costs of this venture are as low as possible so that all who want to go on it can do so.”

FenSong is asking anyone who might know of a public facility who could cater for the group without a huge cost.

Pied Piper Inc is also being performed at Downham Methodist Church Hall on July 15, Stoke Ferry Village Hall on July 17, Nordelph Village Hall on July 19 and Cornerstone Baptist Church in South Lynn on July 22. All performances start at 6.30pm.

Adult tickets cost £8, for children or concessions, it’s £5, and a family ticket (for two adults and up to three children) it’s £20.

For tickets, or if you can help, email fensongtheatre@gmail.com or contact Cate on 07943 523437.

Follow FenSong on Facebook for more information.