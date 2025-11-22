Performing arts students have hit the stage this week with a beloved story reimagined in a musical.

The College of West Anglia welcomed audiences to its performance of Shrek the Musical on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With singing, dancing, costumes and more, the show provided entertainment for visitors of all ages.

CWA's performing arts students put on Shrek the Musical. Pictures: CWA

The school said the production gave learners the opportunity to “experience the process of staging a full-scale theatre performance”, and also helped to build skills and prepare them for future careers in performing arts.

Connor Brightman, who played Donkey, said: “I’ve really enjoyed taking part in Shrek the Musical.

“It’s been an amazing experience, I’ve made some lifelong friends from doing this show, who will stick with me for the rest of my life.”

Audiences of all ages enjoyed the show

Lily Melville, who played Papa Bear, Fiona as an ogre and the dragon, added: “It’s been such a fun musical to take part in and being able to watch people develop into their characters, through both their acting, costumes and make-up.”

Staff at CWA were proud of the commitment, creativity, and confidence of its students.

Charlie Hiom, the creative arts programme manager, said: “This year’s performance of Shrek showcases the talent and teamwork of our Level 2 and Level 3 performing arts students.

“They’ve reimagined the classic story with energy, creativity, and professionalism, demonstrating the skills and dedication needed for future careers in the industry.”

Staff at CWA were proud of their students