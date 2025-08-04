Plans for a new permanent helipad as part of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital rebuild have been approved.

West Norfolk Council has given the green light for a permanent change of use of land to house the facility.

The site, located between the A149 and the B1145, has benefited from temporary planning permission since 2023 amid plans for a rebuild of the QEH, which is scheduled for completion in 2032.

Plans for a permanent helipad at the QEH have been approved; pictured is the air ambulance at the hospital during a previous incident

This helipad is the first scheme in a series of enabling works to accommodate the development of the new hospital under the ‘New Hospital Programme’.

The site was selected due to its immediate proximity to the hospital - its location allows direct emergency access to aid in reducing travel times, with suitable unobstructed flight paths in and out for air ambulances.

Concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact on the environment and heritage assets in the area.

However, it has been decided that the benefits of the helipad will outweigh these.

“The site-specific impacts caused by the proposed development such as development in the countryside, loss of hedgerow planting, highway impacts and also impact upon the setting of heritage assets have been assessed by statutory and non-statutory consultees,” a borough council planning officer’s report said.

“However, the principle of development is considered acceptable on a permanent basis due to the benefits associated with permitting the permanent hospital helipad in a position which allows for the rebuilding of the existing hospital.”

It added: “The proposed permanent helipad is further away from the nearest residential property than the original existing helipad, so it is not considered that there would be any unacceptable neighbour amenity issues, and none over and above the existing helipad.”

Cllr Rob Colwell, who represents the Gaywood South ward which covers the hospital on Norfolk County Council, backed the application.

“I was concerned to understand any possible impact of the heritage assets of Crows Wood and remains of (Church of St James),” he said.

“I am reassured by the comments of consultees and experts. I am convinced that the public benefits of the scheme are likely to outweigh any potential harm.

“I appreciate the usage of the helipad will not be significant - it is an important part of the rebuild and reassuring for the community knowing it is there.”

