A permanent speed limit change has been implemented on a key stretch of road into Lynn.

The section of the A148 Grimston Road which previously had a 50mph limit has now had a 40mph limit imposed.

This comes after a period which saw a temporary reduction put in place along this section, which runs from the Knights Hill roundabout to just before the South Wootton sign.

The former 50mph stretch of Grimston Road has been reduced to a 40mph zone. Picture: Google Maps

The road has been the subject of significant roadworks in recent months amid the construction of a new roundabout as part of a major housing development in the area.

Cllr Simon Ring, who represents the Freebridge Lynn ward on Norfolk County Council, said: “I am delighted that we now have imposed a permanent 40mph limit on the stretch of Grimston Road that was previously 50mph.

“This section should have arguably always been 40mph and the change, along with the opening of the new roundabout and the future plans for crossings and traffic lights at Langley Road, will further improve road safety.”

Some sections of Grimston Road were temporarily lowered to a 30mph limit during the recent roadworks.