‘Permit me to park please,’ says King’s Lynn resident

Parking outside your front door is something many of us take for granted, but one Lynn man is striving to have this same convenience.

Connor Thrower, 20, of Bridge Street in Lynn has launched an online petition to introduce permit parking down this town centre road.

He says he often misses out an a parking space after returning from the school run and has no other option but to pay to park-up at Boal Quay.

The father-of-two said: “The thing that encouraged me to start this petition was the fact of seeing people park-up and walk off into town.

“We would take our daughter to nursery to return back home to find nowhere to park. People use our street to get out of paying for parking.

“People are that keen to get out of parking, just last week we found ourselves blocked in and had to wait around half-an-hour, to get out meaning we missed a doctor’s appointment for our daughter.”

His petition is already close to reaching its target goal having received 66 out of 100 signatures in just two days.

Mr Thrower added: “It only costs £2.40 for all day and £1 for overnight but when we have had to park in there on at least eight or nine occasions during the day and at least five times overnight, it adds up.

“When we have contacted the council on this matter we were told that basically if we wanted guarantee parking it would cost £386 and that is for the Boal Quay car park.

“Why should we have to pay for parking within a reasonable distance of our house when we have on street parking which is misused?”

A spokesman from Norfolk County Council said: “We are sympathetic to the parking issues that residents face all across Norfolk and will always try and work with them to find a resolution.

“Resident permit parking schemes have previously been successfully introduced across the county, including in King’s Lynn.

“However, at this time we have no specific funding to deliver further schemes.

“Where other sources of funding can be identified we will work together with residents and stakeholders to develop schemes which are mutually beneficial to all involved.”

To support Mr Thrower’s petition visit change.org and search for ‘Parking permits on Bridge Street King’s Lynn’.