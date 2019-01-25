Person 'admits posting offensive comments' about King's Lynn Town player, club says

The Walks stadium, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (6663780)

King's Lynn Town Football Club says a person has contacted them admitting they posted some of the racist and offensive social media comments made against one of its players earlier this week.

Yesterday, the club condemned what it described as the "vile" and "disgusting" Twitter messages, which were posted in the wake of the 3-0 defeat at Hitchin Town on Wednesday night.

But, in a fresh statement released this morning, the club said it had been contacted by an "individual" admitting some responsibility for what happened late on Thursday afternoon.

The statement continues: "Following further investigations and information received, the club are satisfied of the persons validity.

"Club officials have initially spoken to the person concerned and a meeting has been arranged with club chairman Stephen Cleeve to determine further action.

"The club wishes to thank supporters for their help and support in this situation. There will be no further comment from the club at this time."

Norfolk Police yesterday said it had not received a complaint about the posts.