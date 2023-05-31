Home   News   Article

Person airlifted to Cambridge’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital following medical emergency in King’s Lynn

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 17:03, 31 May 2023

Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to a medical emergency in Lynn this afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service said its teams responded to the incident at around 1.29pm, with one ambulance and an air ambulance sent to the scene.

Reports on social media suggested the air ambulance had landed at The Walks.

The Walks in Lynn
One patient was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

