One of the main routes into Lynn is closed following a crash in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in London Road shortly before 4am today.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said its units cut one person free from the wreckage.

Police on the scene of an RTC - Norfolk Police accident sign. (44113427)

The road remains closed between the Southgates roundabout and the Lynwood Terrace turning, according to AA Roadwatch.