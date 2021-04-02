Person cut free as King's Lynn road closed after morning crash
Published: 08:58, 02 April 2021
| Updated: 08:59, 02 April 2021
One of the main routes into Lynn is closed following a crash in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency crews were called to the incident in London Road shortly before 4am today.
The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said its units cut one person free from the wreckage.
The road remains closed between the Southgates roundabout and the Lynwood Terrace turning, according to AA Roadwatch.