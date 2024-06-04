A person died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a residential property yesterday afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called at 12.52pm yesterday after receiving reports of the medical emergency at Willow Tree Close in West Lynn.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance, along with one ambulance and a paramedic officer vehicle, attended.

The air ambulances were at the scene. Picture: iStock

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “Sadly one person died at the scene.”

The death is being treated as non-suspicious.