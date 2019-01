A person has died following a cardiac arrest in Lynn yesterday evening (Tuesday, January 8).

Emergency crews, including an air ambulance, were called to the reports of the incident in Park Avenue at about 9.50pm.

An East of England Air Ambulance helicopter (4902454)

An ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended.

She said the patient died at the scene.